Standing her ground. Jenna Cooper addressed reports that she cheated on her Bachelor in Paradise costar and fiancé, Jordan Kimball.

The social media manager issued a statement via Instagram on Wednesday, September 12, one day after Realitysteve.com published alleged text messages between herself and a mystery man. According to the blog, Jenna had been seeing someone else throughout her relationship with Jordan and she told her other suitor that her engagement to the male model was faked for TV.

“I want to start by saying those texts were completely fabricated, and I never sent them to anyone. I did not cheat on Jordan, and I have nothing to hide,” she wrote. “I have been extremely open and vulnerable throughout this whole process. I was looking for love, and I found it. I was excited to share this journey with all of you. I am hurt by these fake texts, and that anyone would believe this story so quickly without proof. I have an attorney helping me investigate this hurtful and fraudulent attack on my character. We are evaluating all legal remedies available to punish those responsible.”

Jenna’s remarks come hours after Jordan reacted to claims that she had been unfaithful and ended their relationship. “I deal with unreasonable circumstances reasonably and have come to terms with a decision to remove myself from the relationship, it breaks my heart to think, feel and fall for this,” he captioned a somber Instagram photo. “It’s dropped me. Fumbling emotions and being understanding is not easy. I’ll be taking time to pursue my inner peace and she will always have me to talk to.”

The Florida native, who previously competed on Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette season, proposed to Jenna during the Tuesday, September 11, episode of Bachelor in Paradise. Before the cheating allegations surfaced, the twosome told Us Weekly exclusively that they’d be planning a ‘50s-themed, televised wedding.

Jenna was introduced to Bachelor Nation in January when she vied for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s affections on The Bachelor season 22.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!