Conspiracy alert! Jenna Cooper still maintains that she didn’t cheat on Jordan Kimball, her Bachelor in Paradise costar and former fiancé, and now she claims to have proof that the texts implicating her are fake.

The 29-year-old announced the new development in the caption of an Instagram selfie on Monday, October 1. “Obviously, like I already knew…the forensic analysis of my electronic devices and iCloud account prove that the fraudulent text messages posted by ‘Reality’ Steve were not mine,” she said, referencing the text messages posted on RealitySteve.com.

“There is growing and compelling evidence pointing to who was behind this attack on me, and it is very sad,” she added. “Given the legal issues and ongoing investigation, I am delaying posting the forensic data until the investigation is fully completed. One thing is for sure, there is a huge twist and it is killing me keeping it quiet while the investigation is completed. You WILL be hearing more about this in the next few weeks, but I am going to attempt to start moving on with my life.”

The social media manager first denied the cheating allegations on September 12, one day after the Bachelor in Paradise season 5 finale, and one day after RealitySteve.com claimed that she had been seeing a mystery man throughout her relationship with Kimball, 26, and that her engagement to the model was just for show.

“I want to start by saying those texts were completely fabricated, and I never sent them to anyone,” Cooper said on Instagram at the time. “I did not cheat on Jordan, and I have nothing to hide … I am hurt by these fake texts, and that anyone would believe this story so quickly without proof. I have an attorney helping me investigate this hurtful and fraudulent attack on my character. We are evaluating all legal remedies available to punish those responsible.”

That same day, Kimball announced the end of his engagement to Cooper, which had started with a proposal the ABC show had aired the night before. “I deal with unreasonable circumstances reasonably and have come to terms with a decision to remove myself from the relationship,” he wrote on Instagram on September 12. “I’ll be taking time to pursue my inner peace and she will always have me to talk to.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!