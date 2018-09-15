Doubling down. Bachelor in Paradise star Jenna Cooper once again denied allegations that she cheated on her ex-fiancé, Jordan Kimball, in an Instagram note addressed to him, their fans and the people she alleges set her up.

“To Jordan, our families, friends, and supporters: please stand by as I prepare to provide the true facts that will demonstrate the fraud perpetrated by terrible individuals,” Cooper captioned a throwback photo of herself and Kimball horseback riding on Friday, September 14. “Please be patient as this takes time. In the interim, I appreciate all the continued love and support I have received. I am presently back home with my family trying to heal from this heartbreak.”

She continued: “And to Jordan, I am sorry that horrible people have used fabricated, hateful efforts to come between us. I promise you that the truth will be set free in the coming weeks, and it will unquestionably be to your satisfaction.”

Cooper then took aim at the people she believes conspired to break up her relationship with accusations of cheating, writing, “To the persons that did this to Jordan, myself, our relationship, the show, our families, and our fans, Justice is coming to you.”

The pair got engaged during the Tuesday, September 11, finale of Bachelor in Paradise after meeting on the show. However, Reality Steve posted text messages earlier that day that allegedly show Jenna telling another man, whom she was allegedly involved with romantically during her engagement, that her relationship with Jordan is fake.

Cooper previously denied cheating in an Instagram post on Wednesday, September 12. “I want to start by saying those texts were completely fabricated, and I never sent them to anyone. I did not cheat on Jordan, and I have nothing to hide,” she claimed. “I have been extremely open and vulnerable throughout this whole process. I was looking for love, and I found it. I was excited to share this journey with all of you. I am hurt by these fake texts, and that anyone would believe this story so quickly without proof. I have an attorney helping me investigate this hurtful and fraudulent attack on my character. We are evaluating all legal remedies available to punish those responsible.”

That same day, Kimball revealed that he had split from his fiancée. “I deal with unreasonable circumstances reasonably and have come to terms with a decision to remove myself from the relationship, it breaks my heart to think, feel and fall for this,” he announced via Instagram, noting that he is now focusing on his “inner peace.”

The male model opened up about the breakup during Wednesday’s episode of the Reality Steve podcast. “I’m remaining extremely civil,” he explained. “In the most uncomfortable way, I am here for her because she is really going through a tough time. I have forgiven her, and it hurts me to even have to forgive her because that means that I’ve accepted that this has happened.”

The couple were planning their wedding prior to the allegations. “It’s going to be a ‘50s theme, black and white party. Limited, not just anyone is going to be coming to this,” Kimball told Us Weekly exclusively at the finale taping on August 28. “We want the people that are close to us, family and friends, and we also want the people there that witnessed us fall for each other and were rooting for us.”

