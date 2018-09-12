Team Jordan. Kevin Wendt, Colton Underwood and more stars from The Bachelor franchise have sent Jordan Kimball love and support following his split from his fiancée, Jenna Cooper, amid allegations she was unfaithful.

Jordan confirmed his breakup in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday, September 12, one day after RealitySteve shared alleged text messages between Jenna and another man discussing her “fake” relationship with Jordan.

“I deal with unreasonable circumstances reasonably and have come to terms with a decision to remove myself from the relationship, it breaks my heart to think, feel and fall for this. It’s dropped me,” Jordan wrote in part, noting that he will be “taking time to pursue [his] inner peace.”

“We got your back. Always,” Kevin, who appeared on season 5 of BIP with Jordan and Jenna, commented on the model’s post.

Colton, who also starred on BIP season 5 and was named the Bachelor for the upcoming 23rd season, added, “Love you bro.”

Other BIP castmates including Bibiana Julian, Wells Adams and Chris Randone also sent support.

“💜 you,” Bibiana wrote.

Wells, who served as the bartender on the ABC spinoff, commented: “I’ve always got your back and if you need a drink, I got you.”

“Nothing but love. @coachkrystal_ and I support you forever. #Family,” Chris replied, tagging his fiancée Krystal Nielson. (In addition to Jenna and Jordan, Chris and Krystal were the second couple to get engaged during the Tuesday, September 11, finale.)

Bachelor in Paradise season 2 star Jade Roper, who met her now-husband Tanner Tolbert on the series, also chimed in: “Can’t imagine what you’re going through, sending our love your way, Jordan.”

Bekah Martinez, DeMario Jackson, Vinny Ventiera and Kenny King also sent support to Jordan. Jenna, meanwhile, has not returned Us Weekly’s request for a comment regarding the cheating allegations.

