The plot thickens. Jordan Kimball is speaking out after being accused of fabricating cheating messages between his ex-fiancée, Jenna Cooper, and another man.

“I absolutely, 100 percent did not fabricate those text messages,” Kimball, 26, told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, October 7, after Cooper’s lawyer, Justin R. Apple, claimed he’d faked them. “I’ll put my hand on the Bible for that.”

The Bachelorette alum posted screenshots to Instagram on Friday, October 5, of an email he received from Apple, warning him that he had until Saturday, October 6, at 12 p.m. ET to publicly state that he had satisfactory evidence that he did “not send those fabricated texts” and to apologize for “being quick to judge.”

Apple said that if Kimball did not meet his demands, he would publicly release text exchanges between Cooper, 29, and Kimball that Apple claims were strikingly similar to the ones sent to reality TV blogger, Stephen Carbone, (a.k.a. Reality Steve), in September, which allegedly provided proof of Cooper’s infidelity. He also said that he would file a lawsuit against Carbone and Kimball if his conditions were not met.

“I was absolutely blindsided by this,” Kimball told ET. “When I got this email, I called Mr. Apple. I left him a voicemail. Then, we got on the phone and he started shouting at me. In my mind, that isn’t OK … At this point, I have nothing to say to them.”

Kimball, who said that Apple’s team has requested the entirety of his communication with Reality Steve, added, “I am trying to live my life and move on.”

“I am a victim in this … I hope [Apple] enjoys the public eye. I hope he is on the toilet sick over all this, calling his mother and doesn’t know what to do. [What he gave me is] an ultimatum. This is not a good person I’m dealing with, and he’s messing with the wrong guy.”

The TV personality concluded by saying he would not be going to court over his split with Cooper. “Jordan Kimball is not walking into a courtroom,” he added. “He ended the engagement over what he was presented with and he moved on.”

Reality Steve also spoke to ET, saying, “As I’ve maintained from the beginning, I stand behind my reporting. Nothing Jenna posts on her Instagram, nor her lawyer’s bizarre demands to Jordan or myself, change anything.”

The Bachelor star and Kimball got engaged during the season 5 finale of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired on September 11. On September 12, Kimball confirmed the couple’s split over the text messages posted on Reality Steve’s blog, which implied that the social media manager had cheated on her fiancé during their engagement with an unidentified man.

Us Weekly has reached out to Apple as well as Cooper’s rep.

