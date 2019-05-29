Was Jenna Cooper in Paradise for the right reasons all along? The Bachelor in Paradise alum is writing a book “to help everyone understand” the drama surrounding the end of her engagement to Jordan Kimball, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

“I am no longer under contract, and I am ready to share the details,” Cooper told Us in a statement. “I know America has heard some of the obnoxious lies about me from Bachelor Nation’s most thirsty contestants and gossip blogs. But now it’s my turn. I have gone to great lengths to prove that all of these accusations were false.”

She added: “I hope that it will inspire other women to stand up for themselves despite being victimized and bullied.”

Fans may remember watching Cooper and Kimball get engaged during the finale of Bachelor in Paradise season 5 in the summer of 2018. Their engagement was short-lived, however, after alleged text messages surfaced between Cooper and another man. Now, the social media manager, who has vehemently denied sending the text messages in the past, is ready to tell her side of the story, claiming to Us that she has “definitive proof that those fake texts never came from my phone.”

Cooper also alleged to Us that Kimball was the one who was seeing someone else before he got down on one knee. “The irony of the situation is that after he proposed to me, he blindsided me with the information that he still had a girlfriend,” Cooper claimed. “He said he needed to break things off with her because we got engaged, and as soon as he got his phone back he ignored me and spent hours outside talking to her. I was confused, and he couldn’t really explain himself.”

Kimball, for his part, denied the allegation that he had a girlfriend. “This is false. I’m not entertaining anything she says,” he told Us in a statement. “It’s almost been a year and she is still at it. What a nightmare.”

Back in October, Cooper’s lawyer accused Kimball of being the one to stage the alleged text messages, which he denied. Later that month, the Bachelorette alum told Us that he is ready to move on.

“I’m very excited to open my heart up again,” the model said. “I’m looking for someone who is intelligent … I’m looking for a sweetheart. I’m looking for my girl.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Kimball for a comment.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

