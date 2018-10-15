Clearing her name. A security company scrubbed Bachelor in Paradise alum Jenna Cooper’s iPhone, iPad and iCloud backup and found that she did not text another man during her relationship with Jordan Kimball.

“A comprehensive forensic examination of Jenna’s devices by an independent third-party expert has definitively confirmed none of the text messages in question came from Jenna’s phone,” Cooper’s rep, Steve Honig, tells Us Weekly. “Given the conclusive findings of the forensic report, Jenna’s team is considering all options available to Jenna relating to the fraudulent texts.”

Cooper, 29, and Kimball, 26, got engaged on the season 5 finale of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired in September. They broke up the next day after blogger Reality Steve released screenshots of text messages that he claimed proved the social media manager was unfaithful and “faking” her romance with the model.

“After the cameras stopped rolling, Jordan’s demeanor toward Jenna changed dramatically,” Honig claims to Us. “He let it be known there was only room for one celebrity in the relationship, he was more successful and famous than her, she would never make as much money as him or amount to anything in life. She was belittled and made to feel insignificant and worthless. He continues to disparage her to this day. As painful as this has been for Jenna, she is glad he showed his true colors before they were married and began building a life together.”

Prior to the forensic test, Cooper and her attorney, John R. Apple, insisted that the texts had been fabricated. Apple further claimed Kimball would not respond to his emails and was “avoiding the situation.”

“I absolutely, 100 percent did not fabricate those text messages,” the Bachelorette alum told Entertainment Tonight on October 7. “I’ll put my hand on the Bible for that.”

A week later, Kimball told Us exclusively that his drama with Cooper is “behind us,” adding, “I no longer feel I need to defend myself. It is what it is.”

That said, Us Weekly has reached out to Kimball for comment.

