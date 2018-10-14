Leaving the past in the past. Bachelorette alum Jordan Kimball has seemingly moved on from his email battle with ex-fiancée Jenna Cooper’s lawyer following her alleged infidelity.

“It is what it is,” the 26-year-old model told Us Weekly at the Supermodels Unlimited 18th Anniversary Celebration in Hollywood on Saturday, October 13. “I said nothing about it. The email was sent to me. I got phone calls from the firm. It was an attorney representing her.”

Kimball elaborated: “I’ve heard nothing back and her family stopped – I guess you could say bashing me online. They have said nothing. She has said nothing. It’s behind us.”

The reality star added of the situation, “I no longer feel I need to defend myself. It is what it is.”

Kimball and Cooper got engaged during the season 5 finale of Bachelor in Paradise that aired in September. The following day, Reality Steve released text messages allegedly showing the social media manager’s infidelity with an unnamed man.

Weeks later, Cooper’s lawyer, Justin R. Apple, emailed Kimball accusing him of fabricating the text messages and claiming that the model wouldn’t respond to him.

“We have not heard from you likely because you know what we know (ie; that you created the fabricated texts posted by [Reality Steve blogger] Stephen Carbone),” a screenshot of the e-mail posted by Kimball to Instagram read. “You are clearly avoiding the situation because you know the truth already.”

Apple threatened legal action against both Kimball and Carbone, but the reality TV star hasn’t heard from the lawyer since.

Kimball, however, is ready to move on from the situation and open his heart to finding love again, though that doesn’t mean he’s completely over his ex-fiancée

“It’s something that just kind of hits you here and there. It just kind of strikes,” he told Us. “You get in your feelings and you deal with it. You just flood yourself with positivity and you hope that you can get through the rest of the day. It is still very recent. It’s not easy. But I’m getting through it.”

