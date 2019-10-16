What a trio! Kylie Jenner took 20-month-old daughter Stormi and 18-month-old niece True to the pumpkin patch for a day of fall fun.

“Let the festivities begin,” Jenner, 22, captioned an Instagram post on Wednesday, October 16, that showed the cousins frolicking in fields and playing with pumpkins.

Stormi wore a jack-o-lantern outfit and white sneakers, while True — whom the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s sister Khloé Kardashian shares with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson — sported a denim shirt and gold, sparkly Ugg boots. The pals rode on a tractor together in one photo.

Jenner, for her part, looked serene as she cradled her daughter’s head in her hands and posed among a display of pumpkins.

The outing comes two weeks after Us Weekly confirmed that the Kylie Cosmetics CEO and Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott, were taking a break from their relationship.

“Kylie is doing fine since her breakup with Travis. She’s happy and things in her life are great,” a source told Us earlier this week, pointing out that the pair are still “extremely close” after the split. “They love each other and they share a daughter that will bind them together for life. They’ve been great partners in that respect. They are both putting aside any romantic differences to be the best parents in the world for their daughter.”

The insider revealed that their breakup was in part caused by “the craziness of his travel and her businesses.” As such, career ultimately came first. “They’ve very passionate people,” the source added. “They realized that their passion for each other had waned in a romantic sense and it was time for a break.”

Furthermore, there is “no animosity, no ill will or any negative feelings at all” between the two.

The parting of ways has not diminished Jenner’s desire to add to her family either. “I can’t wait to have more babies,” she told fans during an Instagram Q&A on Friday, October 11. “But not ready just yet.”

The Life of Kylie alum and Scott, 28, began dating in April 2017. The duo remained tight-lipped on her pregnancy until after she gave birth to Stormi in February 2018.

