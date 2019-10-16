Stormi comes first. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are putting their own feelings aside and making their 20-month-old daughter a priority, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Kylie is doing fine since her breakup with Travis. She’s happy and things in her life are great,” the source tells Us, noting that the former couple are still “extremely close” following their split earlier this month. “They love each other and they share a daughter that will bind them together for life. They’ve been great partners in that respect. They are both putting aside any romantic differences to be the best parents in the world for their daughter.”

Us confirmed on October 1 that Jenner, 22, and Scott, 28, were taking a break from their romantic relationship after more than two years together.

“They’re very passionate people,” the source tells Us, citing the “the craziness of his travel and her businesses” as one of the reasons behind their breakup. “They realized that their passion for each other had waned in a romantic sense and it was time for a break.”

The source adds, however, that it isn’t too awkward between the twosome.

“There’s no animosity, no ill will or any negative feelings at all right now,” the source concludes.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO update her social media followers on her relationship with the Grammy nominee on October 3 via Twitter.

“Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi !!” Jenner tweeted. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Scott, for his part, gushed about the toddler during an interview with GQ Germany earlier this month.

“Stormi is like a battery, which has given me tremendous energy,” the rapper told the outlet on October 10. “[She] showed me so many things that I did not [get before]. Many things in life I only noticed when my daughter was born. [Fatherhood] is the most impressive thing that ever happened to me.”

Jenner previously dated Tyga from 2015 to 2017. While the exes have been seen at the same hotspots in recent weeks, the Life of Kylie alum denied any romantic relationship between the former couple via Twitter.

