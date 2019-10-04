



Saying his piece. Travis Scott denied rumors that he cheated on Kylie Jenner before their split.

The “Sicko Mode” rapper, 28, took to his Instagram Story on Friday, October 4, to deny that he was unfaithful to the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 22, during their relationship.

“It’a [sic] really affecting when you see false things said about u,” he wrote. “Once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true. Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what’s real.”

Scott’s statement came after Us Weekly reported on Tuesday, October 1, that he and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star are taking a break from their relationship after more than two years together. The Kylie Skin CEO confirmed the split with a series of tweets on Thursday, October 3.

“Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi !! our friendship and our daughter is priority,” she wrote.

The “Goosebumps” artist’s Instagram Story also comes after Daily Mail reported on Thursday, October 3, that social media influencer Rojean Kar, who goes by the name YungSweetRo on Instagram, may have been the reason for Scott and Jenner’s breakup. According to the newspaper, Kar, 27, took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to deny the rumors.

“None of these rumors are true, it’s just the internet creating a false narrative. Please stop spreading lies & leave us alone because it’s affecting real lives. Thank you,” she wrote.

A source close to the Grammy nominee also told Us on Thursday that reports about Scott’s infidelity are untrue.

“Any rumors of cheating are totally and completely false and press should really report on facts rather than rumors and speculation,” the insider said.

The “Butterfly Effect” hitmaker, who shares 20-month-old daughter Stormi with Jenner, previously denied rumors that he cheated on the Lip Kit maven in February after TMZ claimed that the reality star had “evidence” that Scott had been unfaithful to her. The website reported that an argument ensued, which led the musician to cancel his scheduled concert in Buffalo, New York, at the last minute.

“Travis Scott vehemently denies he cheated on Kylie. It is not true. He did not cheat,” a rep for the musician said in a statement at the time. “He canceled one show tonight because he is under the weather.”

The couple were first linked in April 2017 after they were seen kissing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, just weeks after news broke that the E! personality and her then-boyfriend, Tyga, had split.

After news of Jenner and Scott’s breakup on Tuesday, the makeup mogul was photographed dropping off two of her friends at a hotel recording studio in Los Angeles, where Tyga, 29, was working. In her tweets from Thursday, Jenner also shut down speculation that she and her ex-boyfriend had rekindled their flame. The “Taste” rapper and the reality star dated on and off from 2015 to 2017.

“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no ‘2am date with Tyga,’” she tweeted. “You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”

A source told Us on Wednesday, October 3, that Jenner and Scott still have feelings for each other despite their separation.

“Kylie and Travis have been on and off at various times throughout their relationship,” the insider said. “Kylie still loves Travis and this isn’t considered a full breakup to either of them.”

