The joys of motherhood! Kylie Jenner revealed that she “can’t wait” to give daughter Stormi a brother or sister after parting ways with former boyfriend Travis Scott.

The makeup mogul took to Instagram to share the news during a Q&A session with fans on Friday, October 11. “I can’t wait to have more babies,” Jenner wrote after a fan asked if she’d like to expand her brood. “But not ready just yet.”

Jenner’s family plans should come as no surprise. The 22-year-old reality star previously shared an adorable video of Stormi, 20 months, playing with her cousin, Kim Kardashian‘s daughter Chicago West, 20 months, with the caption: “nothing better than being someone’s mommy.”

An insider told Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 8, that Jenner “wanted to have a second baby” but Scott “did not.”

“They are very, very in love, but she’s 22, and her whole life is Stormi and her business and her family. She’s not wanting to be a normal rapper’s wife,” the source said. “He’s still young and at the recording studio late. She usually goes to bed early. They have different lifestyles.”

Stormi has been Jenner’s “main focus” since the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star split with the Sicko Mode rapper, 28, earlier this month. Us reported that the exes were taking a break from their two-year relationship on October 1.

“Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi !!” Jenner wrote on Twitter on October 3. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Scott has also opened up about fatherhood in wake of their split. The Houston native revealed to GQ Germany that Stormi has given him a new purpose in life.

“Stormi is like a battery, which has given me tremendous energy,” the rapper, 28, told the magazine earlier this week. “[She] showed me so many things that I did not [get before]. Many things in life I only noticed when my daughter was born. [Fatherhood] is the most impressive thing that ever happened to me. Really.”

Scott went on to say that watching his daughter grow up is “the most magical experience in the world” and he has “gained a lot of passion for other areas in life” since welcoming Stormi in February 2018. “I was hardly able to get excited in the past,” the six-time Grammy nominee shared.

