Kylie Jenner Says 'Nothing Better' Than Being a Mom After Travis Scott Split

Kylie Jenner is doing just fine. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to social media on Friday, October 4, to share a sweet video of daughter Stormi after splitting with longtime boyfriend Travis Scott.

“nothing better than being someone’s mommy,” Jenner, 22, captioned the Instagram video of Stormi, 20 months, playing on a playset. The adorable toddler was joined by her cousin, Kim Kardashian‘s daughter Chicago, 20 months.

The post came just a few days after Us Weekly reported that the Kylie Cosmetics founder and the “Sicko Mode” rapper, 28, were taking a break from their two-year romance. Kylie confirmed the split on Twitter three days later.

“Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi !! our friendship and our daughter is priority,” she wrote on Thursday, October 4.

Scott, meanwhile, took to his Instagram Story to shut down speculation that infidelity played a part in their separation.

“It’a [sic] really affecting when you see false things said about u,” he wrote on Friday, October 4. “Once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true. Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what’s real.”

Jenner and Scott are no strangers to breaking up.“Kylie and Travis have been on and off at various times throughout their relationship,” a source previously told Us. “Kylie still loves Travis and this isn’t considered a full breakup to either of them.”

A second insider added, “Travis still has a lot of love for Kylie and respects her as a mom. He will be very involved in Stormi’s life.”

Jenner and Scott will share custody of their daughter, who was born in February 2018, a third source told Us.

“It will be 50/50, but it’s not a point of contention,” the insider said. “It’s really whatever is best for Stormi. Travis knows what an incredible mom Kylie is and will make whatever situation work.”

