Stormi Webster Is a Fashionista! See Some of Her Best Looks

Stormi Webster is joining ranks with North West as the latest fashionistas for the new Kardashian-Jenner generation.

Clearly following in her momma’s footsteps, over and over again Kylie Jenner has said her daughter loves makeup. But beauty goodies aside she also seems to have a major thing for fashion. We’ve seen the reality star’s little girl decked out from head to toe in looks that are adorably chic for a baby. And we honestly cannot get enough.

Twinning Hollywood Mother-Daughter Duos That’ll Have You Doing a Style Double Take

Case in point: back in April 2019, the Kylie Cosmetics founder posted a video to her Instagram feed of Stormi carrying a little pink Birkin bag with her crochet onesie and gold sandals. “She won’t let go of the purse,” Jenner says in the background. Sounds like a budding style star to Us!

Though Stormi almost always looks the part on her own, the best is when she and Jenner match, deliver continuously epic mother-daughter style twinning moments.

From champagne sparkles at the 2018 Christmas celebrations to the ruffled cerulean look in August, they never disappoint. Sometimes Stormi even ups her own style game, adding a cute little accessory. For instance, in June the Lip Kit creator posted a mirror selfie of the two of them wearing very similar tie-dye outfits, with the baby adding a little something extra in the form of an unattached sleeve. Because, why not?

16 Times Kylie Jenner Matched Outfits to People, Cars and Other Surroundings

Stormi’s even directly mimicked her mom, wearing a Halloween costume this year that looked just like Jenner’s purple Versace from the 2019 Met Gala. Does it get any better?!

Keep scrolling to see all of Stormi’s best little fashion looks, from snow-bunny cool to Halloween-ready.