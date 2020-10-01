Deck the halls with spooks galore! Kylie Jenner kicked off October in the Halloween spirit as she transformed her Holmby Hills, California, mansion into a haunted house.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, showed off her decorations via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, September 30.

“We are in full Halloween mode at my house. Setting up all these cute little things,” Jenner said in a clip while taking fans around her home.

The Life of Kylie alum posted a photo of two witch statues captioned, “My friends.” Jenner moved on to show off a tile on her bookcase which read, “A witch lives here with her little monsters.”

Witches weren’t the only scary creatures Jenner set up in her home. The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a video of her grounds with two mummy statues guarding the door.

“We’ve got mummies,” she said. Jenner moved on to show off orange lights illuminating her backyard adding, “It’s so beautiful! We’ve got the lights up.”

In one clip, Jenner’s 2-year-old daughter, Stormi — whom she shares with ex Travis Scott — walked around the backyard as she looked at the lights.

The makeup mogul is known for her elaborate Halloween celebrations from her decorations to her costumes. Jenner and Stormi dressed as superheroes in October 2019 when the E! personality threw a kids’ Halloween party for her daughter. The bash featured a ghost bounce house, a pumpkin-decorating station and bales of hay.

Earlier that month, Jenner and her best friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou recreated Britney Spears and Madonna‘s iconic looks from the 2003 MTV Music Video Awards for their costumes. In 2016, Jenner also paid tribute to Christina Aguilera when she dressed like the pop star, 39, during her “Dirrty” era.

Jenner doesn’t just go all out for the calendar holidays. The reality star celebrated Stormi’s first day of homeschool on Wednesday when she shared an Instagram Story photo of her daughter wearing a Hermès backpack worth approximately $12,000.

The expensive accessory even caught the attention of Bethenny Frankel, who commented on Us Weekly‘s Instagram page about the photo.

“I never say anything about this stuff but this is the most transparent humble brag I’ve seen yet,” the Real Housewives of New York alum, 49, wrote. “It’s everything wrong with everything.”

Scroll down to see photos of Jenner’s Halloween decorations.