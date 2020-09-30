Back to school outfit #goals! Stormi Webster looks adorably chic in her homeschooling ensemble, complete with a designer backpack that’s worth approximately $12,000.

On Tuesday, September 30, Kylie Jenner shared a snap of her 2-year-old daughter looking almost too cool for school on her Instagram Story. “First day of home schoooool,” the 23-year-old wrote over the post.

In a black T-shirt and matching shorts, the little girl rocks chunky white sneakers featuring yellow details and animal print patches. As trendy as this is alone, what we really can’t get enough of is the pink Hermès Kelly Backpack she’s wearing. Then again, Stormi loves herself a Hermès bag!

Who could forget that adorable video of the toddler walking around, carrying a mini pink Birkin bag, refusing to let go? “She won’t let go of that purse,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the clip on April 1, 2019.

Stormi isn’t the only Kardashian-Jenner kid that likes to embrace chic school style. On April 8, 2019, the Internet collectively lost their mind when Kim posted an Instagram picture of her and Kourtney dropping North West and Penelope Disick off at school. Surprisingly, it wasn’t for something either mom was wearing, but instead for the shoes on Penelope’s feet.

While North paired her school uniform with $55 white Converse high tops, her 6-year-old cousin was in a pair of Gucci Princetown leather slingback loafers that cost over five times that amount. The adult size of this shoe retails for a little over $600, the kids’ Toddler Princetown leather slipper is $355.

“Can we talk about P and how cool she is in her tiny Gucci’s,” one Instagram user wrote. “The fact that P wears Gucci loafers to school,” commented someone else. “has me shook.”

Guess a sense of luxe style runs in the family.

