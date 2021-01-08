What a journey! Today’s the last day that they’re filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians. To pay homage to the iconic show, we’re taking this time to look back at the show’s fashion evolution. And the style upgrades are seriously wild!

Kim Kardashian announced the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday, September 8. “To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” she wrote alongside a poster from the first season. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

There will be two more seasons aired, starting with season 19, which will premiere on E! on Thursday, September 17. Season 20 will air in 2021, concluding the long running series.

It’s no secret that every member of the Kardashian-Jenner klan has made major changes to their wardrobe, which has been clearly represented on the T.V. show’s posters. For instance, in the season 1 image, Kim stands front and center flashing the red bottoms of her Louboutin pumps in a skin-tight animal print dress. But come season 17 and it’s all about minimal, sleek glamour that’s anything but flashy.

This fashionable progress isn’t only reflected through the middle sister. We’ve seen Kylie grow up from an adorable little girl in a tulle skirt to a beauty mogul that slays in super sexy numbers. Khloé has rocked all kinds of colorful hairstyles. And one season, even Kourtney said goodbye to her signature jet-black locks and rocked a set of braided red pigtails.

Keep scrolling to take a look at the family’s fashion evolution over the past 13 years as seen on the T.V. show posters.

