



Wow, Kylie Jenner sure did have a good Christmas.

In an Instagram Story on Thursday, December 26, the Kylie Cosmetics founder showed off five different Hermes bags she was gifted for the holidays, alongside a diamond bracelet and earrings.

In a series of posts, the Lip Kit creator shared a look at her impressive gifts as she sat cuddled with her daughter Stormi. In the first video the mother-daughter duo sat close together in festive pajamas, the 22-year-old’s a candy cane striped set and the 1-year-old’s a white patterned one. With her hair pushed back, the reality star revealed a pair of stunning and massive diamond drop earrings.

Following this came the five designer bags that are just to simply die for. The first was a gold mirrored Kelly bag that’s so reflective her phone could be seen in the snap. The second was bigger, purple alligator Birkin. The next one is perfect for warm weather months thanks to its red and wicker design. The fourth was a classically beautiful red Kelly and the last was another Birkin, this time made up of a shiny gold alligator print.

Though it can’t be pinned down exactly how much these cost, the retail price points are likely somewhere between $50,000 and over a million, with each bag costing between $10,000 and $300,000 depending on size, material and design.

As if that weren’t enough, the youngest Jenner sister was also gifted a canary diamond bracelet that she wore on her wrist.

Jenner wasn’t the only one who had a good Christmas. It was also a big gift year for her daughter, who received an actual house to play in as well as a diamond ring that was showcased in Thursday’s series of videos. Because what 1-year-old doesn’t need a diamond ring?