



North West is a miniature fashionista thanks to mom, Kim Kardashian. On Sunday, December 22, the 6-year-old stepped out in kid-sized white Skims loungewear, paired with a matching Hermès Birkin bag, just ’cause.

Kim’s fashion-forward daughter wore the outfit to attend dad Kanye West’s Sunday Service at Lincoln Center. For the special occasion, mom wore an asymmetrical velvet dress that resembled the family’s 2019 holiday wrapping “paper.”

Both mom and daughter looked fabulous in their holiday-inspired attire, but West’s fashion moment is one for the books. The stylish young one wore three pieces from the Skims Cozy Collection, which launched on December 9. For the big night out, it appears as though West wore an itty-bitty version of the brand’s Cozy Knit Tank, Cozy Knit Pant and Cozy Knit Robe in the color, “bone.”

Kardashian hasn’t hinted about the launch of Skims loungewear for kids just yet, but in the past, she has talked about her daughter’s understanding of the brand. She told Us in November, “[North] knows [about Skims] because we have bras and underwear and pajamas and so she sees me in my pajamas and stuff like that, but she’s not really apart of my shapewear things or anything like that.”

Perhaps dressing North in kid-sized Skims is a way of teasing what newness is coming? She has, after all, mentioned that Skims shapewear for men might be on the way.

And to go with the look, the oldest of Kardashian’s children sported on-trend white boots, a pearl necklace and the aforementioned Birkin bag, worth at least $10k.

Other members of the Kardashian clan have showed their love for the cozy outfits, too. For example, Kourtney shared a pic donning the same three-piece ensemble in pink on December 15 and Kylie shared a selfie of the same look in black on December 19.

On December 16, the KKW Beauty founder also launched The Sleep Collection, featuring tanks, dresses, shorts, robes and sets for throwing on before you hit the hay. Both collections are available in the Lounge & Sleep category on skims.com, where we’ll hopefully find kid-sizes soon, too.