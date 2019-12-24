



The Kardashian family’s holiday gifts are always over-the-top, but this year’s wrapping “paper” of choice has proven to be extra, extra special. On Friday, December 20, Kim Kardashian shared a sneak peek of the fam’s gifts, covered in delicately wrapped beige cloth.

The Skims founder shared a pic of the presents and wrote, “Each year every family member picks a color and vibe so we know who the gifts are from. This year we chose creamy velvet!”

And for the plot twist no one saw coming, the mom of four attended husband Kanye West’s Sunday Service performance in NYC donning a dress that looked, well, just like those presents. The form-fitting, one-shoulder number featured an asymmetrical split up the leg (Skims Solution Short, anyone?) and matching lace-up heels.

The monochromatic, beige outfit bared such a strong resemblance the gift wrap, but there’s no indication just yet that the star purposely dressed to match the gifts.

When a Kardashian fan account shared a photo of the unique gift wrapping, followers went straight to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Some found the neutral-toned wrapping to be boring and unfestive. One person said, “Awe I expected shiny and glitzy. Kinda looks like sheets.” Another ‘grammer against the decision wrote, “Oh this will really excite the kids to wake up to the pillow cases underneath the tree 🌲 I guess Santa 🎅🏼 went shopping at Bed Bath & Beyond this year and skipped the Toy 🧸 Stores 🙄😩.”

Others consider it a great eco-friendly option during the holiday season. An Instagram user commented, “Great reusable gift wrapping…no trees hurt! Good going usable year after year after year…..Never out of style! Love it.” Another fan of the wrapping said, “This is more environmentally friendly. Not all wrapping paper is recyclable, especially the glittery ones.”