



Kim Kardashian’s Skims solutionwear has undeniably taken off since the size and skin tone-inclusive line officially launched in September. The mom of four saw a white space in the market for innovative undergarments and jumped on it — so she no longer had to dye her shapewear with pantry staples in order to match her skin tone.

In an interview with E News!, the entrepreneur explained why creating a diverse range of skin tones was a no-brainier. “It was really important for me because I’m not even that dark, but if I was tan, I could never find a color in my shade. And so I would always find myself dyeing my shapewear in teabags and coffee bags to get a darker skin tone that would blend in more with my skin.”

She continued, “So I could only imagine what an issue other people would have not finding their colors if I couldn’t find mine. I really wanted to come up with a solution for that.”

And that she did! The brand’s shapewear is available in 9 skin tones, ranging from the lightest color, sand, to the darkest, oxyx.

Some of the brand’s most recent launches include boob tape (a.k.a. nipple pasties) and body tape. The founder shared the news on her the brand’s Instagram page with a video showcasing the new products. “Usually when you see boob tape like this, it comes in one shade,” said the beauty guru. “When I started using it, I would use gaffers tape, which obviously was super uncomfortable.”

The entrepreneur also teased another way in which she’s looking to make the brand more inclusive: with a men’s line! “I have been asked a lot about the men’s question and I would love to do that and I hope that we’re working on that soon.”