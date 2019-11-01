Twinning! Kylie Jenner and her 21-month-old daughter, Stormi, both wore superhero Halloween costumes on Thursday, October 31.

The makeup mogul, 22, threw a kids’ Halloween party and showed off the decorations on her Instagram Story. “I literally turned my house into a pumpkin patch,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said from behind the camera. “This literally is all for Stormi because I have, like, 12 people coming. I’m just here waiting for my baby to wake up.”

The spooky decor included brooms, a black Halloween tree, a skeleton playing a spider-web covered piano and fireplace bats. Party guests entered the reality star’s house through a massive pumpkin mouth and ate ghost Rice Krispy treats, witch hat cupcakes and more. Outside, Jenner’s backyard featured a ghost bounce house, a pumpkin-decorating station and bales of hay.

The Kylie Cosmetics creator dressed her daughter in a purple jumpsuit, with an “S” on her chest, and a matching cape. Jenner wore the same thing in pink and gave the toddler a puffy beanie and coat when she trick-or-treated with her and her dad, Travis Scott.

Kourtney Kardashian attended the party as Vampira with her kids, and Kris Jenner showed up in a mariachi band member costume. As for Khloé Kardashian, the Strong Looks Better Naked author came as Cruella de Vil with her 18-month-old daughter, True, in a Dalmatian outfit. She debuted the mother-daughter look after the toddler rocked a number of other costumes, including a lion, bee, spider, pumpkin, swan and an Oompa Loomp from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Kylie also dressed up her daughter early, recreating her 2019 Met Gala look for the little one on Sunday, October 27. “My baby!” the Kylie Skin creator captioned a series of Instagram pictures of Stormi in a wig and a silver dress with fluffy purple sleeves. “I can’t handle this!”

Keep scrolling to see pictures of the Life of Kylie alum and her daughter going all out at her Halloween party.