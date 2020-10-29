Doing it all! Gigi Hadid joked about how she’s managing her time one month after giving birth to her baby girl.

“Thank you cards are on the way,” the model, 25, wrote in a handwritten note posted to Instagram on Wednesday, October 28. “If I have not posted about something, it is not from a lack of gratitude. Just a new mom trying to get it all sorted while she naps!!!”

The Los Angeles native added, “I am overwhelmed with how many beautiful things this little one has already been spoiled with by people I love — and I will slowly probably share them.”

Hadid went on to post photos of her infant’s gifts, including books, onesies and toys from Jimmy Fallon. The new mom also photographed presents from Lanvin and Missoni.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel announced in September that she and Zayn Malik had welcomed their first child, writing via Instagram: “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.”

The former One Direction member, 27, tweeted, “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine and thankful for the life we will have together.”

The news came five months after Us Weekly confirmed that the on-again, off-again couple had a little one on the way. “She’s so excited to be a mom and so happy to be pregnant and to be embarking on this new journey of motherhood, especially with Zayn by her side,” a source exclusively told Us in April.

The new parents, who have yet to share their daughter’s name, “are loving parenthood” so far, another insider told Us earlier this month.

“[They] can’t get enough of their little girl,” the source added at the time. “Things are going really swimmingly between them and they’re both so happy. Gigi is so excited to be a new mom and has been appreciating every moment.”