Gigi Hadid Is So ‘Happy’ to Be Embarking on Parenthood With Zayn Malik

Mommy mode! Gigi Hadid is ready to begin the next chapter of her relationship with Zayn Malik — as parents.

“Gigi has been telling her close friends and family about her pregnancy news and was trying to keep it low-key,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She has been so grateful for all the well-wishes and congratulations she’s received. She’s so excited to be a mom and so happy to be pregnant and to be embarking on this new journey of motherhood, especially with Zayn by her side.”

Us confirmed on Tuesday, April 28, that the model, 25, and Malik, 27, are expecting their first child together — a baby girl. “Gigi is pregnant and she and Zayn are so in love,” a source told Us.

Hadid and the former One Direction member aren’t the only members of the family excited for the new baby. Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, is also ready to meet her granddaughter.

“Of course we are so excited,” Yolanda, 56, told Dutch publication RTL Boulevard on Wednesday, April 29. “I’m excited to become a Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed.”

An insider told Us on Tuesday that Gigi has “always wanted to start a family” with the “Pillowtalk” singer. A second source added, “It’s clear that he and Gigi have such a strong connection and so much love for each other.”

The Tommy Hilfiger designer and Malik began dating in 2015 but announced their split to fans in March 2018. Less than two months later, the duo were spotted kissing in New York City.

After their split, Gigi briefly dated former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron for two months before their fling ended in October 2019. Three months later, Gigi and Malik rekindled their romance.

“They got back together very recently,” an insider said at the time. “They have been trying to make it work for three months, but it has been slow and steady.”

The California native and Malik have kept their relationship under wraps since their reunion, but Gigi posted a sweet Valentine’s Day tribute to her boyfriend in February. She later shared a few posts featuring Malik at her 25th birthday celebration via Instagram on April 25.