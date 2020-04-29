It’s a … ! Pregnant Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, are expecting a baby girl, Us Weekly confirms.

News of the baby’s sex comes after Us confirmed on Tuesday, April 28, that Hadid, 25, and Malik, 27, are expecting their first child together. “Gigi is pregnant and she and Zayn are so in love,” an insider revealed exclusively to Us, noting that the Victoria’s Secret model has “always wanted to start a family with Zayn.”

Another source stated that “it’s clear that he and Gigi have such a strong connection and so much love for each other.”

Just before the couple’s pregnancy news surfaced, the couple celebrated Hadid’s 25th birthday on April 23. The former One Direction member stood between the model and her sister Bella Hadid in a Boomerang shot, during which eagle-eyed fans noticed that the balloons in the background had blue and pink strings. (Some fans speculated whether the color of the strings indicated Gigi’s birthday celebration doubled as a possible gender reveal.)

Us broke the news in 2015 that Gigi and Malik were dating. The duo called it quits three years later, only to get back together shortly after. After the pair split a second time in January 2019, the Los Angeles native went on to date former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron. She ended her brief fling with Cameron, 27, that October after nearly two months together.

Gigi and the “Dusk Till Dawn” crooner rekindled their love three months before Us confirmed their pregnancy.

Mohamed Hadid, Gigi’s father, played coy while speaking out about his daughter’s milestone on Wednesday, April 29. “Normally I don’t talk about family affairs in the public, so let’s leave it alone for now,” the 71-year-old told Al Jadeed TV via Instagram Live. “I have to get used to a lot of things, so let’s keep that conversation for the next time.”

The real estate developer revealed that he has “not spoken to” Gigi in the wake of the news, adding, “Let me digest it and talk to her first ‘cause I’m not sure if it’s real or not. If she is, I’ll be very happy just as long as the baby is healthy and she’s healthy. That’s all I care [about]. I’ll be very proud of her if she has one. As of now, I’m not sure, so that’s why I can’t give an answer.”

