Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, are gearing up to embark upon parenthood. Before beginning the next chapter in their lives, the couple have shared a glimpse into their close bonds with their respective parents.

Hadid is the daughter of Yolanda Hadid and Mohamed Hadid, who were married from 1994 to 2000. The former couple are also the parents of daughter Bella Hadid and son Anwar Hadid. In addition, the real estate developer shares daughters Alana Hadid and Marielle Hadid with his first wife, Mary Butler.

The Victoria’s Secret model has frequently opened up about how she looks up to her mother. Speaking to Elle for its March 2019 cover story, Gigi shared how the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum’s battle with Lyme disease led her to become independent from a young age.

“Growing up, having three of my family members sick made me very independent,” she explained to the magazine. “My mom couldn’t drive or get out of bed some days, so I took my brother to school with me or I made lunch.”

Gigi continued, “But I also felt a lot of guilt for being the one person in the family who didn’t understand what they were going through. It’s hard when your whole family is in pain and you don’t know what to do.”

Meanwhile, the former One Direction member is the son of Tricia Malik and Yaser Malik. Zayn spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about his close bond with his mother, in particular, in September 2017.

“We have a great relationship, me and my mum,” he told Us at the time. “She’s just a part of everything and she’s really cool, man. I love my mum.”

Us confirmed in April 2020 that Gigi and Malik are expecting their first child together. “Gigi is pregnant and she and Zayn are so in love,” a source told Us. “She’s always wanted to start a family with Zayn.”

Two months before Gigi’s pregnancy was announced, she opened up about the possibility of starting a family of her own in the future. “I think that as I get older — well, one day I’ll start a family,” she told i-D magazine in February 2020. “I don’t know if I will always be modeling.”

Scroll down to see what Gigi and Zayn have said about their parents over the years.