Quarantined birthdays aren’t so bad. Gigi Hadid had the “sweetest day” celebrating her 25th birthday with her family — and boyfriend Zayn Malik — on Thursday, April 23.

“[They] made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world!” the model captioned a series of photos via Instagram on Friday. “Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!! I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future!”

In one of the photos, Hadid hugged the former One Direction singer, 27. Hadid embraced him while holding up a balloon on her big day as they stood on a backyard deck. She later posted a video that showed him posing in between her and her sister, Bella Hadid.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in January that Gigi and Malik were giving love another shot one year after their initial split.

“They got back together very recently,” an insider told Us at the time. “They have been trying to make it work for three months but it has been slow and steady.” The pair first sparked reconciliation rumors when they were spotted holding hands in New York City on January 11.

Hadid — who also celebrated with her mom, Yolanda Hadid, and her sister — even cried on her big day thanks to a breakfast surprise by Buddy Valastro.

“The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade,” she wrote on Instagram. “I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY! This is a dream come true. I can’t believe you made this cake for me while the bakery is closed. It means more to me than you know, and when we hopefully meet some day you will truly know that there almost isn’t an episode I’ve missed. 10/10 would be a Carlo’s intern whenever needed. Grateful, honored, your biggest fan.”

In his own Instagram post, Valastro wrote that it meant “everything” to him that he could make Gigi’s day “extra sweet.”

