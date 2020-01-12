Third time’s a charm? Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid reunited to celebrate the former One Direction member’s birthday on Saturday, January 11, one year after the pair split for the third time.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 24-year-old model and Malik, 27, were spotted walking arm in arm into the Mediterranean–Italian restaurant il Buco in New York City, along with Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa. Gigi and the “Pillowtalk” singer color-coordinated their outfits for the evening with light green jackets.

The twosome first sparked speculation that they were back together when Gigi tagged Malik’s mother, Tricia Brannan Malik, in an Instagram post in December.

“Sunday in the kitchen: about to marinate the chicken for one of my favourites!!! @mammamalik’s Chicken Curry Pasta Salad,” the supermodel wrote. “Hopefully she’ll share the recipe with the world one day.”

A source told Us Weekly in November that the Victoria’s Secret model and Malik had resumed their friendship but weren’t looking to rekindle their romance.

“Gigi and Zayn are still speaking but they aren’t getting back together — it’s way too stressful for her,” the insider said at the time. “She still has some lingering feelings for him sure but she won’t go through getting back together with him. She’s already tried. They were spending more time together before the Tyler Cameron relationship. Her family wants her to be happy and they know he’s not the one for her either.”

Gigi and Malik began dating in 2015 before they announced to their fans that they had called it quits in March 2018. However, less than two months later, the pair were spotted kissing in New York City.

Us confirmed that the former flames had split again in January 2019. A source revealed to Us at the time that Gigi “tried hard to make it work,” but Malik had “a lot of his own issues that she couldn’t help him get through.”

The source continued, “She cut herself off from all her friends every time they were together. She focused all her time and energy on him, but it just got to be too much.”

Hadid moved on with Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron, who she was spotted out on several dates with in August 2019, but their short-lived romance ended two months later.