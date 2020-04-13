They’ve got a whole lot of history. One Direction fans are convinced that a reunion could be coming soon after the band’s members followed Zayn Malik on Twitter.

Die-hard Directioners picked up on a few clues over the weekend that could potentially lead to a big announcement about a special 10-year anniversary celebration for the band. Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson have all followed Malik, 27, on social media again following his March 2015 departure from the group, prompting #OneDirectionReunion to trend instantly.

Other fans noticed soon after that Malik was no longer listed as an ex-member when searching for the band on Google. Furthering the speculation even more, all five of the band’s records are now available to stream on Apple Music — and all five of the former X Factor UK contestants are pictured in the photo on the One Direction artist page.

The handful of cryptic clues come shortly after Payne, 26, hinted at the possibility of the band joining forces once again during an interview with The Sun. “We’ve got a 10-year anniversary coming up so we’ve all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks, which has been really nice,” the “Strip That Down” singer reportedly said on April 9. “There’s a number of different things that we are all working on to try and make happen and people are forwarding emails around. But more than anything, it’s just been a real good time for us to connect together again.”

Us Weekly confirmed that One Direction would be taking a hiatus in January 2016, shortly after Horan, 26, denied that the band would be splitting up. A source explained to Us at the time that “the 1D thing just ran its course” and that the group would “remain friends, but they are exhausted and want solo careers.”

Tensions between Malik and the rest of the band ran high after he left to pursue his own career. In his first interview as a solo artist in December 2015, the “Pillowtalk” singer slammed the boy band’s music. “It wasn’t me. It was music that was already given to us, and we were told this is what is going to sell to these people,” Malik explained to Fader at the time. “As much as we were the biggest, most famous boy band in the world, it felt weird. We were told to be happy about something that we weren’t happy about.” Three years later, however, he told Vogue that he was “able to look on it as something that was an amazing experience.”

While discussing how he’s been adjusting to the coronavirus pandemic, Styles, also 26, was hesitant about a possible virtual reunion concert with his former bandmates. “I don’t know if that’s the reunion we had in mind,” the “Watermelon Sugar” singer explained on SiriusXM earlier this month. “I don’t know if that would be the way to do it.”