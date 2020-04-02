On his own. Harry Styles is having a bit of a hard time adjusting to being away from his family during the growing coronavirus pandemic.

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 26, revealed during a recent appearance on the Capital Breakfast show that he’s currently “stuck” in California after things “got a little sketchy” with his planned flight back to England. “I was really looking forward to coming home and spending some time with my mum and sister, and my family, but it’s for the best,” Styles explained.

In the midst of the global COVID-19 crisis, Styles became one of many performers who had to put their tours on hold in order to keep fans, venue employees and bandmates safe. Last month, the “Two Ghosts” crooner made the tough decision to push back his upcoming European tour dates until 2021 for “the safety and protection” of all the hardworking people involved in putting on his shows.

“It’s obviously disappointing but it’s not even close to being the most important thing at all right now,” the former One Direction member explained on the popular U.K. radio show. “I think the most important thing right now is to keep everyone safe. I have to do that from all of our crew’s point of view, as well as the fans coming to the shows. I don’t want to go to a show right now if this is the thing. It’s just about keeping everyone healthy and being safe, and touring doesn’t sound super fun right now … We’re keeping an eye on things.”

Though he’s keeping himself busy with the early stages of writing new music while under lockdown in Los Angeles — and trying to “not eat everything in the house” — the “Adore You” singer expressed gratitude for being able to stay in touch with his family across the pond.

“We probably talk more, to be honest, than we usually do,” Styles said. “It’s actually been, weirdly, kind of nice for us. It’s a hard one, I’m lucky to be someone who can work from home … It kind of feels in some ways fun to be staying in your houses, but it’s pretty nuts when you remember [what’s happening].”