On the road to recovery. Jim Edmonds revealed on Wednesday, April 1, that he tested positive for coronavirus.

“I appreciate everyone who has said well wishes and wished me the best,” the former professional baseball player, 49, said in his Instagram Story. “I did test positive for pneumonia and I did get a test back positive for the virus. I am completely symptom-free now and doing really well, so I must have had it for awhile before I got tested.”

The athlete went on to say he is thankful he “listened to what everyone else said” by quarantining himself. “[My] daughter has been tested, she is waiting for results but symptom-free,” Edmonds said. “We are all doing really well here. … I’ve been cleaning the garage and losing my mind, but in all fairness, [I’m doing] really good and am happy to be symptom-free and doing greet.”

The California native urged his social media followers to treat the COVID-19 pandemic seriously. He advised, “Do not take this lightly. If you do not feel good, go to the doctor, go to the emergency room if you can. … They didn’t want to test me and I forced them to take me into the emergency room and lo and behold, pneumonia and the virus, so don’t take it lightly. Take care of yourself. There’s no medicine, nothing but rest. That’s all I’ve been doing.”

Edmonds went to the hospital for his test and chest X-rays on Saturday, March 28, sharing an Instagram Story photo of himself in a hospital mask receiving oxygen while wearing a mask. “I didn’t know the swab could go that far in someone’s nose,” he wrote at the time.

The former center fielder added, “Held off as long as I could. I thought I was tough enough to get through. This virus is no joke.”

Last month, the former MLB player’s estranged wife, Meghan King Edmonds, explained how they’re handling custody of their kids — Aspen, 3, and twins Hart and Hayes, 21 months — amid the coronavirus spread.

“At the advice of our pediatrician, we have decided that our kids are gonna stay where they were when this whole safer-at-home started,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 35, revealed on her March 24 Instagram Story. “It was with me, so they’re gonna stay with me until this passes. Stay safe, guys.”

A source told Us Weekly later that same week that the former couple are fighting over their kids while awaiting Jim’s test results. Meghan flew their little ones to Los Angeles in mid-March, the insider said on Sunday, March 29, explaining, “He can’t see his kids and he’s not going to travel. She can’t do that without talking to him first and Jim is saying that this was not discussed with him before she did it.”

The former reality star’s rep told Us at the time that she had legal approval to take Aspen, Hart and Hayes to California from Missouri on “a preapproved trip, signed off on by the guardian ad litem.”