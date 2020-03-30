Jim Edmonds, who is awaiting results of a coronavirus test, claims his estranged wife, Meghan King Edmonds, took their kids to California without telling him.

A source tells Us Weekly that the former Real Housewives of Orange County star flew the couple’s three children — daughter Aspen, 3, and twin sons Hayes and Hart, 21 months — to Los Angeles in mid-March, leaving the former St. Louis Cardinals player fuming.

“Meghan took the kids to California unbeknownst to Jim. He can’t see his kids and he’s not going to travel,” the insider tells Us. “She can’t do that without talking to him first and Jim is saying that this was not discussed with him before she did it.”

A rep for the blogger told Us on Sunday, March 29, that Meghan, 35, had legal approval to take the kids to California from Missouri on “a preapproved trip, signed off on by the guardian ad litem.”

“Meghan and Jim were going to exchange custody on Monday the 16th,” the rep told Us. “The Monday prior to the trip, Meghan told Jim she could take the kids on the 13th if he wanted her to. He said yes and he went to Nashville with his daughter and live-in girlfriend and partied there for several days.”

The rep explained that Meghan moved her trip from the 16th to the 14th, adding that when Jim, 49, handed over the kids to Meghan on the 13th, he said that Aspen was sick. “Meghan took her to the doctor and the child didn’t have a fever and had a clean bill of health,” the rep said. “Meghan would never put the children in harm’s way.”

But Jim’s rep refuted Meghan’s story on Sunday, telling Us, “I’m not sure what world Meghan is living in, but Jim had absolutely no idea she was taking the children, one of which who had a fever, on a plane to Los Angeles. Jim never, ever would have agreed to that. And if a judge signed off on this, Jim would sure like to see a copy of that order.”

The couple’s continuing custody war comes as the former professional baseball player revealed on Sunday that he had been diagnosed with pneumonia. Jim posted from the emergency room on Saturday, March 28, and revealed that he had gone to the hospital to be tested for coronavirus. The sports commentator, who filed for divorce from his wife of five years in October, underwent X-rays and is now home and waiting to see if he has COVID-19.

“Held off as long as I could. I thought I was tough enough to get through,” he captioned an Instagram Stories photo of himself lying on a hospital bed as he was receiving oxygen while wearing a mask. “This virus is no joke #gethealthy.”

