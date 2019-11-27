



Jim Edmonds andreached a custody agreement on Tuesday, November 26, Us Weekly can confirm.

In Touch reported that the couple had settled on 50/50 joint custody of their three children, on Wednesday, November 27. Meghan, 35, was “not happy” with the arrangement while Jim, 49, is “thrilled,” the magazine reported.

“Meghan didn’t want Jim to get equal/joint custody, but that’s exactly what happened,” an insider told the publication.

The update comes a month after Us Weekly broke the news that Jim and Meghan called it quits after five years of marriage. The twosome, who wed in October 2014, are parents of daughter Aspen, 3, and twin boys Hart and Hayes, 17 months.

It didn’t take long for Jim and Meghan’s split to turn nasty. After the former Bravo star accused the athlete of having an affair with their 22-year-old nanny, Carly Wilson, Jim fired back, calling the allegations, “dangerous, irresponsible and hurtful.” (Wilson also denied the accusation.)

Meghan, for her part, questioned her husband in a lengthy blog post.

“I was uncomfortable. Even more so when he started lying about where he was going or who he was going with—and deleting entire text conversations on his phone with several of these young women,” she wrote in October. “To be clear, I don’t know if Jim slept with our babysitter or whether they were just being exceedingly inappropriate by hanging out socially without either of them telling me (and Jim expressly lying to me about it). I’ve gone back and forth with my thoughts for a couple days but as I write this, I don’t think he did. But I still don’t understand why he’d lie. And why would she lie?”

Less than two weeks later, the police were called to Jim and Meghan’s home after she returned home from a night out with friends. After an officer questioned the reality TV personality’s ability to care for their three kids, the officer concluded she was OK.

”I did not call the police on my wife,” Jim told Us at the time. “I called the police to protect the situation and make sure there were no further issues.”

Two days after the incident, Jim officially moved out of their St. Louis home.