Fighting back. For the first time since her split from Jim Edmonds, Meghan King Edmonds is telling her side of the story in an exclusive interview.

Us Weekly broke the news on October 25, that Meghan, 35, and Jim, 49, split after five years of marriage. An insider told Us at the time that the Real Housewives of Orange County alum had accused Jim of cheating with Carly Wilson, one of the family’s four nannies. However, Jim and Carly both denied that any lines were crossed, and on October 30, Jim said that he was “saddened tremendously” that Meghan was hurting.

“I have to say that when he gave the ‘nice’ interview a few days ago, he was completely speaking for me. At that time I had not exchanged one text message with him and I have still not spoken to him on the phone,” Meghan tells Us exclusively, adding that since the split, she has kept things “calm, consistent, routine-based and light” at her home. “I have endured prolific controlling by Jim and it isn’t slowing down. Even when I make an unassuming post on Instagram, he hurls insults at me for a battery of made-up indiscretions. I’m sick of the abuse and I won’t engage anymore — and I don’t have to.”

She also adds that his statement made it sound like she had agreed to try and make things work: “That’s not fair to me. He is not my mouthpiece, and I believe the facade he presented is false and manipulative to the public while using and taking advantage of me.”

In the former MLB player’s statement, he said that he was “hoping for some peace, normalcy, and the ability to move forward in a healthy, happy direction for every single person involved” and noted that he loves his family “and will make it right again.”

However, that won’t be easy, since Meghan was blindsided by the divorce filing and found out online. “Divorce had been discussed as something that could be possible but I truly thought he could change and work through his demons,” she says. “Divorce never really crossed my mind. I had to find a divorce lawyer in a matter of hours. He filed so quickly that it seems to me (and others) it had been ready to go and he just was waiting for an event to happen so he could pull the trigger.”

The couple tied the knot in 2014 and share 2-year-old daughter Aspen and 16-month-old twins Hayes and Hart. The pair had been fighting ahead of the split, and their latest argument “began when he went to a recent hockey game and she began interrogating him about who he went with.”

A source claimed at the time that Meghan accused Jim of “having an affair” with one of the nannies and the reality star later called the cops but the case was chalked up to a verbal dispute.

Below, the reality star opens up more about their split, their children and the future.