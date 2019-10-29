



Sharing her truth. Carly Wilson, Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds’s nanny, spoke out amid allegations that she had an affair with the retired baseball player.

In an Instagram post, Wilson posted a picture that read, “be kind,” as she addressed rumors about her alleged involvement in the cheating scandal.

“In the past week, allegations have been made about me, which are not based in fact,” Wilson, 22, wrote on Monday, October 28. “I have not and never would participate in any action involving infidelity. I consider this a private matter in someone else’s marriage and will not comment on it further. I wish the entire family well.💛💛💛 #BeKind.”

Two days before posting her statement, she replied to an Instagram commenter who asked her, “are the rumors true?” She responded that “the allegations are completely false.”

Us Weekly broke the news on Friday, October 25, that Meghan, 35, and Jim, split after five years of marriage. Sources told Us that the Bravo alum accused Jim of cheating with one of their four, whom she later identified as Wilson. But an insider insisted to Us that Jim “didn’t have an inappropriate or sexual relationship with any of the nannies.”

The sportscaster spoke out on Instagram on Monday, denying the cheating allegations. “It’s one thing to be accused of something. It’s another thing to be so negligent and so careless, and ruin the lives of innocent young people,” he wrote on Monday.

“I did not sleep with our nanny,” he continued. “She’s not just a nanny, she is someone that we brought into our house and promised to protect and look after while she was in our home.”

The former St. Louis Cardinals player noted that “it’s disgusting and irresponsible” for him to be falsely accused of infidelity.

News of Meghan and Jim’s divorce comes after the Real Housewives of Orange County alum opened up about the pair working to repair her marriage following her now-estranged spouse’s cheating drama.

In June, news broke that he sent inappropriate text messages to a woman while Meghan was pregnant with the pair’s 16-month-old twin sons, Hart and Hayes. (Jim later told Us in a statement that he has not had a physical relationship with the woman. “At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none,” he said. “This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past.”)

“We’re just still working it day by day,” Meghan told The Daily Dish on October 23. “I think after such a breach of trust, it’s so hard to rebuild from there, especially [with] so many distractions, like our son’s health problems and two other little babies [daughter Aspen, 2, and Hart’s twin brother, Hayes], as well. And so to focus on the two of us as a couple, is really hard.”