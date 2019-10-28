



“After the Jennifer Villegas thing, she got more suspicious after that. It wasn’t like this before that,” the source explains, referring to the 49-year-old baseball player’s inappropriate texting relationship with another woman while Meghan, 35, was pregnant with their twin boys, Hayes and Hart, now 16 months. (The pair are also parents of 2-year-old daughter Aspen.)

Jim denied sleeping with Villegas in an exclusive statement to Us in June after reports of his interactions surfaced: “I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person. At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past.”

Four months later, Us broke the news on Friday, October 25, that Jim and Meghan called it quits following five years of marriage. The Bravo alum accused the athlete of cheating on her with their 22-year-old nanny Carly Wilson.

“She called one of the nannies and she was certain that Jim was messing with one of them,” the source tells Us, noting that Jim recently went to a hockey game with his friends and Wilson. “They hung out with another nanny after the game.”

Meghan, who credited her sleuthing skills for discovering that Vicki Gunvalson’s ex was faking his cancer back in 2015, subsequently began questioning Wilson.

“Meghan said she was pretty sure that this was the nanny who was sleeping with Jim. The nanny was like, ‘Jim is older than my dad, no way,’” the source tell Us. “Meghan wasn’t dissuaded and threatened the nanny that she would call the cops if the nanny ever talked to them or their kids. Meghan also said she was going to make sure that everyone knew it was this nanny that was sleeping with Jim. Meghan had a list of questions she asked the nanny about her relationship with Jim and how often they spent time together.”

The source adds that the reality TV personality “requested to follow” all four of her nannies on Instagram while “sleuthing.”

“Meghan [previously] only followed two of the staff members – a nanny and an au pair,” the source notes. “Meghan requested all of the text messages between the nanny and Jim. Meghan warned the nanny not to contact Jim.”

Wilson, for her part, denied the allegations via Instagram. Jim also slammed the accusations — and Meghan — on the social media platform on Monday, October 28.

“** BREAKING NEWS ** It’s one thing to be accused of something. It’s another thing to be so negligent and so careless, and ruin the lives of innocent young people.. I did not sleep with our nanny,” Jim wrote. “She’s not just a nanny, she is someone that we brought into our house and promised to protect and look after while she was in our home. We have been treating and raising this young girl like she is our own child. For someone to accuse me of sleeping with her is not only wrong, it’s disgusting and irresponsible.”

The former St. Louis Cardinals player then slammed Meghan for playing “the Instagram game.”

“We made a promise to that young girls mom, that we would take care of her and make sure that she was safe while she was in our hands. I will not sit here and take this bulls–t without fighting back,” he wrote. “Just because you’re extremely witty and intelligent, and know how to play the Instagram game. Doesn’t give you the right to use that platform to wrongfully accuse. Not only is it irresponsible. It is dangerous and puts my family in harms way.”

Reporting by Brody Brown