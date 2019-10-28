Team Meghan? Heather Dubrow, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and more Real Housewives stars spoke out after Us Weekly broke the news of Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds’ split.

Us confirmed on Friday, October 25, that Jim, 49, filed for divorce from Meghan, 35, the day after their five-year wedding anniversary.

“So raw,” the former Bravo star captioned a make-up free selfie after the news broke on Friday evening.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum subsequently accused the former baseball star of having an affair with their nanny.

“The nanny is someone who has worked for them for years and is like family,” a source told Us, noting that the Edmonds family has four nannies and a live-in au pair. “During the argument, Meghan called the cops, but nothing came of it. Jim didn’t put his hands on her. The police chalked it up to a verbal dispute. No arrests were made.”

After Meghan identified the caretaker as 22-year-old Carly Wilson, Jim slammed Meghan and the allegations.

“ ** BREAKING NEWS ** It’s one thing to be accused of something. It’s another thing to be so negligent and so careless, and ruin the lives of innocent young people.. I did not sleep with our nanny,” Jim began in a lengthy Instagram post on Monday, October 28. “She’s not just a nanny, she is someone that we brought into our house and promised to protect and look after while she was in our home. We have been treating and raising this young girl like she is our own child. For someone to accuse me of sleeping with her is not only wrong, it’s disgusting and irresponsible. … My heart is broken for everyone involved. if you get anything out of this post. Get the truth.”

Meghan and Jim, who wed in October 2014, share daughter Aspen, 2, and 16-month-old twin sons, Hart and Hayes. Jim is also the father of adult daughters Lauren and Hayley from his first marriage to Lee Ann Horton, who lost her battle with cancer in June 2015, and daughter Sutton and son Landon from his second marriage to Allison Jayne Raski.

