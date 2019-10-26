



A shoulder to lean on. Tamra Judge sent her support to her former Real Housewives of Orange County costar Meghan King Edmonds after Us Weekly broke the news that her husband, Jim Edmonds, has filed for divorce.

Meghan, 35, broke her social media silence with a selfie posted on Instagram on Friday, October 25. “So raw,” she captioned the photo.

Judge, 52, was the first Real Housewives of Orange County cast member to publicly show her support for Meghan.

“Big hugs. You are a strong woman Megs. Love you,” she commented underneath the photo.

Us exclusively confirmed on Friday that Jim, 49, filed for divorce from Meghan after five years of marriage — one day after their fifth wedding anniversary.

A source confirmed to Us that the Real Housewives of Orange County alum confronted Jim about “having an affair” with their children’s nanny before he filed for divorce. According to the insider, the Edmonds family have four nannies and a live-in au pair.

“They celebrated their anniversary yesterday, but today she confronted the nanny and Jim. The nanny is someone who has worked for them for years and is like family,” the source told Us. “She made all these accusations and then fired the nanny and swore at her. And then during the argument with Jim, she called the cops, but nothing came of it. The police chalked it up to a verbal dispute. No charges were filed.”

The former baseball pro and the nanny both denied the allegations.

The source added that the pair had also been “fighting” recently. “The latest fight began when he went to a recent hockey game and she began interrogating him about who he went with,” the insider said.

Meghan and Jim have encountered issues in their marriage in the past. In June, she caught Jim sexting another woman while she was pregnant with their twins, Hayes and Hart, 16 months.

The former St. Louis Cardinals star apologized for his behavior in an exclusive statement to Us.

“I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person,” Jim said. “At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past.”

The estranged couple wed in October 2014. In addition to their twins, they are also the parents of 2-year-old daughter, Aspen.