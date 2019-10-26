



Not hiding. Meghan King Edmonds shared a vulnerable photo after Us Weekly broke the news of her split from husband Jim Edmonds.

“So raw,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 35, captioned a makeup-free selfie on Friday, October 25. She appeared to be sitting in a bathroom and wearing pajamas.

Earlier on Friday, Meghan posted videos via her Instagram Story from EarthDance’s 2019 Farmers Formal in St. Louis. The fundraiser, which featured a silent auction and locally sourced feast, raised money for an apprenticeship program as well as allowed the organization to donate produce, employ young people in the neighborhood and develop the campus of an organic farm school.

“Look at this crowd!!” the reality star wrote of a clip from the event.

Us exclusively reported on Friday that Meghan and Jim, 49, split after five years of marriage. Multiple sources revealed that the former baseball player filed for divorce after the estranged couple got into an argument, leading police to be called.

“Meghan and Jim have been fighting,” an insider said. “The latest fight began when he went to a recent hockey game and she began interrogating him about who he went with.”

According to the source, Meghan also accused him of “having an affair” with their nanny. Jim and the nanny denied her allegations when the blogger confronted them. “The nanny is someone who has worked for them for years and is like family,” one insider told Us. “During the argument, Meghan called the cops, but nothing came of it. Jim didn’t put his hands on her. The police chalked it up to a verbal dispute. No arrests were made.” The duo employ four nannies and a live-in au pair.

The two wed in October 2014 and celebrated their five-year anniversary on Thursday, October 24. They share daughter Aspen, 2, as well as 16-month-old twin sons Hart and Hayes.

Jim was previously caught in a scandal in June when news broke that he sent inappropriate texts while Meghan was pregnant with their twins. “I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person,” the former athlete told Us at the time. “At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past.”

The former Bravo star spoke out about the ordeal in a June blog post. “It wasn’t one mistake, one lapse in judgment. I saw the texts — each one represents his decision to throw our marriage in the trash,” she wrote. “Why did he self-sabotage? And who sends nudies? Doesn’t everyone know better than this in 2019? What drives someone to self-destruct in such a way?”

Earlier this week, Meghan told The Daily Dish that they were “still working it day by day” and “going to counseling.”