Her side of the story. Meghan King Edmonds is speaking out after her husband, Jim Edmonds, was accused of cheating on her.

“I called Jimmy and he confessed to me that he had exchanged lewd photos with this woman over the course of several months and a physical relationship never existed. He paid her off to protect me so I’d never find out,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 34, wrote in a blog post titled “I’m Sad” on Friday, June 14. “Do I believe him? I don’t know. Because I don’t trust him anymore. Physical or not, he still had an affair and he admits this to me.”

Jim, 48, first denied allegations that he cheated on Meghan while she was pregnant with their twin sons in an exclusive statement to Us Weekly on Thursday, June 13, but admitted he made a “lapse in judgment.”

“I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person,” Jim said on Thursday. “At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past.”

After Meghan’s post went live, the former baseball star elaborated in a separate statement.

“I did send the texts, which was wrong. But I never ever touched this girl or ever met her until I met her once for one minute underneath the stadium in Atlanta to find out why she wanted to set me up and was threatening to say we had an affair,” Jim told Us on Friday. “For no reason other than for me to give her money. I’m deeply sorry for hurting my wife and family and my actions don’t change what kind of person I am.”

Meghan, for her part, wrote that she refuses to be “humiliated” by her husband of nearly five years.

“I’m a simple girl. I wanted a solid marriage. I’m as loyal as they come and I wanted the vows we made when we exchanged our rings to be acted upon. Now my wedding ring symbolizes fraud,” the former Bravo star wrote. “Marriage is hard, we’ve been through our ups and downs, I’ve talked about it openly. A relationship takes two but it doesn’t take two to cheat.”

Meghan and Jim tied the knot in October 2014. They are parents of 2-year-old daughter Aspen and 12-month-old twin sons, Hart and Hayes.

“I did nothing wrong, I don’t deserve this,” Meghan wrote on Friday. “I did nothing except be pregnant with our twins and try to have a healthy pregnancy. So what is so broken in him to propel him to do this to me? To us? It wasn’t one mistake, one lapse in judgement. I saw the texts – each one represents his decision to throw our marriage in the trash. Why did he self-sabotage? And who sends nudies? Doesn’t everyone know better than this in 2019? What drives someone to self-destruct in such a way?”

While Meghan is understandably upset, she also wrote that she still loves Jim.

“I love him. How can I turn my feelings around so quickly? How can one person decide to utterly ruin me? It’s not fair,” she wrote. “I sob so much my face stings from the salt from my tears. I am exhausted. My poor kids aren’t getting their devoted mother. And it’s only been 36 hours. And all of this could not have come at a worse time.. Again, something I wasn’t ready to share but here I am sharing it: we are worried our son, Hart, might have a neurological disorder.”

The reality TV personality added that she is “a victim,” but not “defined” by Jim’s choices.

“I need space to heal. Ultimately, I have hope our marriage can recover,” she wrote. “I do not fault any other person except my husband. There are so many people out there with bad intentions and it’s our responsibility to ignore and rise above. One slimy person doesn’t make another person cheat.”

Meghan concluded that marriage is a “choice.”

“On the days I hate him, on the days I want to run from him, on the days I get approached by some hot dude on instagram luring me with trips or money or whatever the hell else the slimy people do,” she explained. “So yes, marriage is a choice on the bad days. And on the good days marriage is easy and beautiful. No one said it would be easy, I just didn’t think it would be this hard.”

