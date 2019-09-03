



Gretchen Rossi and Lizzie Rovsek may no longer be featured on The Real Housewives of Orange County, but they are still part of the drama!

Braunwyn Windham-Burke comes under fire for lying about texting with the two women during the Tuesday, September 3, episode of the Bravo series.

“Braunwyn said, ‘Gretchen and Lizzie reached out to me,’” Shannon Beador says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek. “And Emily [Simpson] has texts that she reached out to them.”

After the women confront Braunwyn about being a liar, she asks Emily to show her the texts because she doesn’t “remember.”

“You reached out to her,” Tamra Judge, who isn’t on good terms with Gretchen or Emily, concludes. “You’re telling me that this girl reached out to you and to find out that you reached out to her makes me feel like you’re a liar!”

Shannon adds that she feels “stupid” for being nice to Braunwyn.

“I have been nothing but kind to you!” Shannon screams.

Braunwyn, who joined the cast during season 14, is visibly upset with her costars in the clip.

“You know what, I’m sorry. I f–ked up,” she admits. “I’m a liar. I did and I didn’t lie on purpose.”

After Tamra quips that she “lied on accident,” Braunwyn walks away from the other women and continues to cry.

Gretchen, for her part, starred on RHOC for four seasons. While the handbag designer left the show after season 8 in 2013, she made a guest appearance during season 12. Since her departure, Gretchen and fiancé Slade Smiley welcomed daughter Skylar in July.

Lizzie, meanwhile, was a full-time Housewife during season 9. She returned in a “friend” role for season 10 before exiting the series.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

