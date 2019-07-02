There’s a new wife in Orange County. Braunwyn Windham-Burke is ready for her close up on The Real Housewives of Orange County — and Vicki Gunvalson is taking a back seat.

Bravo announced on Tuesday, July 2, that Tamra Judge, Shannon Storms Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheitr and Emily Simpson are returning as full-time Housewives for season 14 of the Bravo hit alongside Braunwyn. After much speculation, Vicki, who is the only original star still on the series, will not appear as an official Housewife.

Us Weekly broke the news in May that the O.G. of the O.C. was expected to be a featured in a friend role this year.

“Last week, the RHOC cast shot their official photos for the next season. Vicki was not included in the group cast photos and they shot multiple options,” an insider told Us at the time.

The Coto Insurance CEO — and her feud with Kelly — is featured heavily in trailer for the new season, however. The two women are still dealing with the aftermath of Vicki accusing Kelly of doing cocaine during the season 13 reunion.

“I don’t do cocaine, and I’m not a f–king whore,” Kelly yells in the clip after calling Vicki a “f–king con woman crook.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, the women jet off to Miami to celebrate Vicki’s engagement to Steve Lodge — and Shannon’s divorce from ex David Beador. The mother-of-three also explores life as a single woman during season 14, making out with multiple different men in the teaser!

“I love to kiss!” Shannon exclaims.

Scroll through to see the new cast photos and get more details on season 14: