There’s a lot of changes going down in the O.C.! The cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County jetted off to Miami to celebrate Vicki Gunvalson’s engagement to Steve Lodge — and Shannon Beador’s divorce from David Beador.

“Bride to be and Just Divorced sashes from @tamrajudge,” Vicki captioned a photo with Shannon, Tamra and Gina Kirschenheiter in the airport on Tuesday, April 30, via her Instagram Story.

The Coto Insurance founder, 57, announced her engagement to her boyfriend of nearly three years on Friday, April 26.

“He cried and I cried,” Vicki gushed exclusively to Us Weekly about the proposal, which took place at their O.C. home. “I was like, ‘Steve this is just perfect. Let me see the ring!’ He showed it to me and it’s incredible. It’s almost flawless. 5.5 carats. It’s literally perfect. It’s gorgeous. He did it right. He said he got it in January.”

Shannon, meanwhile, finalized her divorce from David after a long and nasty legal battle a day before her costar confirmed her happy news. According to the court documents obtained by Us and filed on Thursday, April 25, the Beador Construction owner is expected to pay Shannon $10,000 per month in child and spousal support. David has also been ordered to pay Shannon $1.4 million to equalize their community property.

The exes, who filed for divorce in 2017 after David’s infidelity was documented on the Bravo series, share daughters Sophie, 17, and 14-year-old twins Stella and Adeline. Per the paperwork, Shannon and David will share joint custody of their children.

Cast members Kelly Dodd and Emily Simpson also made the trip to Miami to celebrate their costar’s relationship updates. The Real Housewives of Orange County is set to return to Bravo for season 14 later this year.

Scroll through to see photos from the cast trip to Miami: