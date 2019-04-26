A proposal fit for the OG of the O.C.! Vicki Gunvalson can’t stop gushing over Steve Lodge’s “incredibly intimate and perfect” proposal.

“He cried and I cried,” the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 57, told Us Weekly exclusively. “I was like, ‘Steve this is just perfect. Let me see the ring!’ He showed it to me and it’s incredible. It’s almost flawless. 5.5 carats. It’s literally perfect. It’s gorgeous. He did it right. He said he got it in January.”

While Vicki announced the happy news on Friday, April 26, via Instagram, Steve actually got down on one knee days earlier at their home.

“It was just him and I and a bottle of Silver Oak wine and I was like, we cannot drink on a school night, tomorrow’s work and he’s like, ‘Just relax, let’s just have a glass of wine,’” the Coto Insurance founder explained to Us of the Monday, April 22, proposal. “So he’s doing the dishes and he sits back down and I’m like, ‘What are you doing? Why are you acting weird?’ And he’s like, ‘I love you and I want to share my life with you, will you marry me?’ … I didn’t even need to think about it!”

While Vicki waited to announce the news, Steve made sure to call her two kids — Briana and Michael — and his four children before he popped the question.

“He’s such a class act,” the Bravo star told Us, noting that Briana arrived in The O.C. from North Carolina on Thursday, April 25. “We wanted to talk to them, he had already called all six kids and asked for their blessing and they all said yes and it was just perfect.”

Vicki and Steve, who started seeing each other in 2016, are going to start planning their nuptials this weekend.

“We might do it in Puerto Vallarta, might do it in our backyard, might do it in a winery, we are all over the place. Might just do us and our kids, might just do a big wedding,” she said. “You know, we’ve been married before so I don’t really know what we’re going to do. We’re kind of just trying to enjoy this time right now and then we’ll see.”

Vicki was previously married to Michael J Wolfsmith from 1982 to 1991 and Donn Gunvalson from 1994 to 2014.

Fans should expect to see Vicki and Steve’s engagement — and Vicki telling her costars the happy news — on season 14 of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Orange County later this year.

With reporting by Brody Brown

