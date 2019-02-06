Shannon Beador is off the market! The Real Housewives of Orange County star is dating Comcast executive Rick Stanley, Us Weekly can confirm.

Radar Online reports that the Bravo personality, 54, and the Senior Vice President of Advertising Sales at Comcast Spotlight, 55, have been seeing each other for “a few months,” but are “taking things slowly.”

A source notes also notes to Us that “Shannon is happy and in a good place.”

While Shannon has yet to share a photo with her new man, she posted snaps from Comcast Spotlight’s charity event in Philadelphia earlier this month.

“What an incredible night with @comcast_spotlight for the #blacktietailgate at the Philadelphia Auto Show benefitting Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia,” she wrote on February 2.

The reality TV star is in the middle of a nasty divorce from her estranged husband, David Beador. The twosome, who share daughter Sophie, 17 and twin girls Stella and Adeline, 14, called it quits in October 2017 after 17 years of marriage.

David, also 54, slammed Shannon in December 2018 court documents, alleging that her drinking habits are “detrimental to the children.”

“The mother has publicly stated on television within the last month, she ‘self-medicates’ with alcohol,” the court docs previously obtained by Us state.

In paperwork filed the same month, Shannon accused David of trying to “embarrass” her and taking her comments on RHOC out of context.

An insider previously told Us that Shannon is “frustrated” and “just wants this divorce to be over.”

“He is dragging it out and doing whatever he can so he doesn’t have to pay her out,” the insider said.

David, meanwhile, starting dating Lesley Cook after his split from Shannon.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!