Dividing up their assets. Shannon and David Beador’s divorce has been finalized after a long and nasty battle, with David to pay his ex-wife $10,000 per month in child and spousal support, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to court documents obtained by Us and filed on Thursday, April 25, the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 55, and the Beador Construction owner, also 55, will share joint custody of their three daughters Sophie, 17, and twins Stella and Adeline, both 14.

The documents state that David, whose infidelity during their marriage was documented on the Bravo hit, will pay child support in the amount of $2,935 per month until their daughters marry or turn 19, with an additional $7,065 in spousal support to his ex-wife for the next 10 years.

Though the monthly amount is a significant drop from the $22,000 he was reportedly paying her in their temporary settlement, he has also been ordered to make a one-time payment of $1.4 million to equalize their community property.

Furthermore, Shannon has been awarded a security interest in David’s company, Beador Construction, in order to secure the payment.

Both Shannon and David will keep several cars from the settlement, with David keeping a home in Riverside County, California.

The documents also state that neither party can move outside the Orange County area with their children without written consent from the other parent.

The couple announced they were separating in October 2017 after 17 years of marriage. “After much thought and careful consideration, David and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” Shannon wrote in a statement. “We remain partners in parenthood and are committed to raising our three daughters. This is not the future we envisioned, and we kindly ask for privacy, especially for our children, during this transitional time.”

Two months later, she filed for divorce.

Things took a turn for the ugly from there, with the pair making conflicting claims about each other’s income.

David also filed an order to prevent Shannon from drinking around their children in December 2018, which she followed up with court documents that accused him of “looking to hurt and embarrass” her.

“David’s filing is just another example of how low he can go. Shannon is frustrated and just wants this divorce to be over,” a source told Us at the time. “But he is dragging it out and doing whatever he can so he doesn’t have to pay her out.”

Us confirmed in February that Shannon is dating Comcast executive Rick Stanley. Radar Online reported that the pair had been “seeing each other” for a few months but are “taking things slowly.”

David, meanwhile, has been dating Lesley Cook since his split from Shannon.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!