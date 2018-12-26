Shannon and David Beador’s divorce is getting ugly. The Real Housewives of Orange County star is upset that her estranged husband is dragging out their divorce, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“David’s filing is just another example of how low he can go. Shannon is frustrated and just wants this divorce to be over,” the source tells Us. “But he is dragging it out and doing whatever he can so he doesn’t have to pay her out.”

Shannon and David, both 54, filed for divorce in December 2017 after 17 years of marriage. The pair, who share daughter Sophie and twin girls Stella and Adeline, announced their split in October 2017.

Earlier this month, David filed an order against Shannon to prevent her from drinking alcohol around their daughters, alleging in the documents obtained by Us that his estranged wife’s behavior is “detrimental to the children.” Days later, Shannon fought back at David’s claims with her own court documents.

“I am informed and believe — based on his communication with me (and sometimes his refusal to communicate) — that the Respondent is deeply angry with me and was looking to hurt and embarrass me,” she wrote in the docs obtained by Us on December 21. “His Request for Order was apparently designed to attract media attention and assert control.”

Amid the drama, Shannon celebrated the holidays with their kids.

“Started our Christmas Eve @marinerschurch with the girls… ❤️✝️ #blessed #perfectday,” she captioned a snap of herself, Sophie, Stella and Adeline on Monday, December 24.

The following day, the Bravo star shared her family Christmas card, which features her daughters and their dog, Archie. “Merry Christmas and Happy New Years from the Beador Gals!” she wrote on Instagram. “I have no words for the joy my girls bring (and Archie) #blessed.”

Back in July, Shannon told Us that she had started dating again after her split. David, for his part, is in a relationship with Lesley Cook.

Us Weekly has reached out to David for a comment.

