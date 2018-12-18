Shannon Beador’s estranged husband, David Beador, has filed an order against her to prevent her from drinking alcohol around their children, Us Weekly confirms.

David filed the order at the Superior Court of Orange County on Friday, December 14, amid their divorce proceedings. “The mother has publicly stated on television within the last month, she ‘self-medicates’ with alcohol,” he said of the Real Housewives of Orange County star, according to documents obtained by Us. “That behavior is detrimental to the children.”

The entrepreneur requested that the 54-year-old Bravo personality — who has yet to file a response — be prohibited from consuming alcohol eight hours before or during her time with their daughters Sophie, 16, and twins Stella and Adeline, 14.

The news comes amid Shannon’s recent health scare. The businesswoman revealed on Monday, December 17, via Instagram that she was hospitalized for “horrible” rib pain and would be recovering at home with antibiotics.

Shannon filed for divorce from David in December 2017 after 17 years of marriage and is seeking primary physical custody and joint legal custody of their children, with David only being granted visitation rights. Meanwhile, David filed for joint custody of their children in March, claiming that Shannon was “not fostering or encouraging a healthy father-child relationship.”

Back in July, the reality start exclusively told Us that she’s dating again following the tumultuous split. “My good friend Tamra [Judge] pulls out the stops for her friend, you’ll see that,” she revealed. “The whole thing is awkward to me, especially when you get set up with someone. It’s all new, so new, but it’s kind of exciting at the same time.”

David has moved on with girlfriend Lesley Cook.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

