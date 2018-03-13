It appears things have gotten ugly between Shannon and David Beador. The Real Housewives of Orange County star’s ex-husband claims in new divorce documents that Shannon is “not fostering or encouraging a healthy father child relationship” for joint custody of their three children.

“I am requesting the Court enter an order providing for joint legal custody and award me 50 percent physical custody of the children,” the court docs obtained by Us Weekly read. “Such orders would serve the children’s best interests. While the children (Stella and Adeline) have resided with Shannon, since separation, the children, on several occasions have refused to talk or see me.”

“This behavior has been tolerated in Shannon’s home and is not in the best interests of the children,” the docs continue. “I have requested they spend nights with me however they have expressed concerns for their mother in this event. Shannon is not fostering or encouraging a healthy father child relationship.”

In addition to accusing his ex-wife of hurting his relationship with his daughters, Sophie, 16, and 12-year-old twins Stella and Adeline, he alleges that Shannon’s employment “encourages excess drinking and extended travel to which Shannon has chosen not to inform me and make accommodations for the kids to stay with me while she is away.”

Shannon joined RHOC for season 9 in 2014. Us Weekly confirmed the cast currently filming season 13 and it has become routine for the Real Housewives of each franchise to take a cast trip during the production.

“I only want what is best for my kids and Shannon,” David tells Us Weekly on Tuesday, March 13, about the docs.

As previously reported, the reality TV personality filed for divorce from David after 17 years of marriage on December 1. The former couple, who announced their separation in October, have documented their marriage struggles, including David’s affair, on the Bravo series.

David also requested that the “court enter guideline child support and Santa Clara guideline temporary spousal support” because his “‘take-home’ pay is less than what Shannon makes.

According to the docs, “Shannon earns between $500,00 and $600,00 per year. … She again perjured herself stating I earned ‘five times’ the amount she earns. In fact, my salary is $5,000 per week, $262,000 per year and I take distributions averaging approximately $175,000 per year. My ‘take-home’ pay is thus less than what Shannon makes.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is expected to return to Bravo later this year.

