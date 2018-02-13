Another orange down! Peggy Sulahian is exiting the Real Housewives of Orange County after only one season.

“What an exciting experience it was to be part of The Real Housewives of Orange County! It was an honor to be the 100th housewife and to be part of the Bravo family. I am extremely proud of being the first Armenian-American Housewife and sharing my culture with the world,” Sulahian exclusively told Us Weekly in a statement on Tuesday, February 13.

She continued, “While I faced and conquered many challenges, I’m grateful for the opportunity to share my story and spread awareness of breast cancer. Dealing with the disease and the passing of my father challenged me to reassess and reflect on my life, and I’ve realized what’s most important is leading a healthy and happy life, surrounded by people who care and love you. At this point, moving on seemed like the right thing to do. A few new ventures have availed themselves, and I look forward to sharing them with you soon!”

Sulahian, 44, became Bravo’s 100th housewife when she joined the cast of RHOC for season 12. News of her departure comes just days after Lydia McLaughlin, who rejoined the Bravo hit last year after a one season stint in 2013, confirmed she was also leaving.

“RHOC has given me a great platform and I’m grateful for that. However, I feel like I can only handle this show one season at a time,” McLaughlin explained via her blog on Friday, February 9. “I need a break! There is a lot of good that comes from the show, but also a lot of negativity. After a family vote, it was unanimous that I should take a break. Sometimes the people who love us the most see things even we don’t see. I trust my path and I’m excited for what the future holds.”

Meghan King Edmonds previously announced she was exiting the series after three seasons in January. “After three seasons of the rollercoaster that is The Real Housewives of Orange County I’ve decided to hang up my OC Housewife hat,” Edmonds wrote on her blog at the time. “I will miss the rush of the first all-cast event of the season, the anticipation of receiving each week’s episode, the thrill of wrapping the reunion.”

A source tells Us Weekly that the remaining season 12 RHOC stars — Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd and Tamra Judge — are all returning to the Bravo series and have started filming season 13.

